Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Mumbai: Bid to dupe former central information commissioner via sextortion fails

In the past, several citizens in Mumbai have fallen prey to sextortion attempts and have ended up paying money to fraudsters.

A gang of cyber fraudsters tried to dupe a former central information commissioner in Mumbai via sextortion but the 75-year-old did not fall in their trap, and instead, approached the Santacruz police station where a first information report (FIR) was registered this week.

Also Read |Cyber sextortion: Mumbai man duped of Rs 7.53 lakh through video call blackmails

According to the complainant, on August 27, around 10 am, he received a video call on WhatsApp. When he answered it, a woman on the call started stripping. He cut the call but soon received text and WhatsApp messages saying his video call with the woman had been recorded and would be circulated among his friends and family if he does not pay up, he told the police. The complainant said he cut the call and blocked the number.

On August 29, around 11 am, the complainant said he received another call where the fraudster impersonated former Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana. “You have done a very dirty thing. Should I take police action on you?” the fraudster allegedly told the complainant, who told the police that he cut the call and blocked the number.

Also Read |Cyber-fraudsters extort Rs 57 lakh from 70-year-old Mumbai man

The police registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 E (punishment for privacy violation) of the Information Technology Act.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 12:42:49 pm
