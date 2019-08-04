Mumbai: Bhojpuri actor booked for posting ‘obscene photos’

Toggle Menu
In a written complaint, the actor accused Singh of uploading lewd photographs of her on a social media platform.

An officer said an FIR has been registered under Section 509 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and IT Act. (File)

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, his associate and other unidentified persons were booked by the Mumbai Police on Saturday for allegedly uploading obscene photographs of another actor on social media.

In a written complaint, the actor accused Singh of uploading lewd photographs of her on a social media platform. An officer said an FIR has been registered under Section 509 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and IT Act.

“No arrests have been made yet. We are checking the profile from where the photographs have been uploaded,” said DCP (Zone XI) Mohan Dahikar.

