Mumbai: Bhiwandi resident arrested in cheating case

The Thane police arrested a man for allegedly cheating people to the tune of several crores over a warehouse in Narpoli. The accused had taken over Rs 5 crore from one of the complainants, police said.

According to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), the accused has been identified as Sudarshan Yellaya Pathipaka, a resident of Bhiwandi. “The complainant, Nimish Trivedi, had paid Rs 5.4 crore to the accused to acquire the Harihar Warehouse located in Mankoli. While he took the money at regular intervals, he didn’t hand over the warehouse to Trivedi,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, Pathipaka kept using the warehouse for himself and kept putting it on rent, police said. When Trivedi realised what was happening, he approached the EOW in late 2017, sources said.

“After thorough investigation, we arrested Pathipaka and he has been remanded to our custody. We have been interrogating him and it seems he has cheated multiple people over the same warehouse,” said a senior officer.

Police have requested those who have been cheated by Pathipaka over the Harihar warehouse to come forward. “He had made promises to buyers and taken money from them while also putting the place on rent and extracting excessive rent from tenants. If more people come forward, we shall understand the scope of his fraud,” said an officer.

