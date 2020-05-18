Mumbai: BEST workers’ unions on ‘lockdown’ from today

The BEST worker’s unions alleged that adequate safety measures were not being provided for its employees. (Representatioanl) The BEST worker’s unions alleged that adequate safety measures were not being provided for its employees. (Representatioanl)

As BEST Sanyukt Kamgaar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS), an umbrella body of BEST workers’ unions, declared that workers would observe a “lockdown” from Monday, the BEST management assured on Sunday that all arrangements to transport essential workers would continue unhindered.

The unions are protesting the high number of Covid-19 cases among BEST workers. Two more, who had tested positive, died taking the total toll to eight, while another 120 have tested positive and 50 have been discharged after being treated. The unions alleged that adequate safety measures were not being provided for its employees.

With the unions calling for a lockdown, BEST General Manager Surendrakumar Bagde on Sunday issued a letter stating all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure services remain unaffected. Sources said at least 1,200 buses of MSRTC had been kept on stand by. These buses will be put into service to ferry hospital workers as well as police and BMC personnel to work.

After suburban trains services were suspended, BEST has been ferrying essential services’ employees to and from work. The demands raised by the unions include a separate hospital for BEST workers who test positive, a separate quarantine facility and Rs 1 crore as compensation and job for the next of kin of deceased employees.

BEST on Saturday had announced jobs to the family members of the four of the six deceased employees.

