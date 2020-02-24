Mumbai: BEST workers’ nine-point demand to legislators

The letter comes after BEST employees, under BSKKS, took part in a long march on January 27. The letter comes after BEST employees, under BSKKS, took part in a long march on January 27.

Ahead of the Budget Session, the BEST Sanyukta Kaamgar Kruti Samiti (BSKKS) will be handing over a nine-point letter to legislators with several demands, such as not selling off BEST’s land assets to developers for commercial gains. The union will urge legislators to raise the issues during the Budget Session.

The demand to not sell off BEST assets comes after BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi asked BEST to increase revenue through better management of its leased property, which, according to BEST sources, will include capitalisation of its assets. Apart from this demand, Shashank Rao, who heads BSKKS, has also urged BEST management to purchase new buses.

The letter comes after BEST employees, under BSKKS, took part in a long march on January 27. Apart from the letter to legislative members, BEST workers will also be holding gate meetings at different depots to raise their issues, which include stopping of bus operations without conductors and urging BEST management to clear dues of retired employees.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rao said, “These issues are not restricted to just employees but are crucial to citizens as these practices also affect them…”

