BEST workers’ agitation: If everybody strikes, what happens to rule of law?

As the BEST Kamgaar Samyukta Kriti Samiti entered its eighth day Monday, the Bombay High Court stated “things cannot continue as they are”.

Chief Justice Naresh H Patil said, “If everybody starts going on strike like this then what will happen to the rule of law? The drivers are carrying so many people in the bus so carefully, so even state government should care for such people.”

Chief Justice Patil and Justice N M Jamdar directed the High Court-appointed committee to submit a report clarifying its view on the strike. The state government, meanwhile, told the court that the BEST workers’ union should call off its “illegal strike” and join negotiations.

The court directed the panel to submit a report in a sealed cover Tuesday. On the direction of the High Court, the state government had appointed a three-member panel, headed by the chief secretary, to resolve the dispute between BEST and its striking employees.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by a lawyer, Datta Mane, stating that the strike is illegal and that directions should be given to BEST workers to end it. Under the banner of BEST Kamgaar Samyukta Kriti Samiti, several workers’ unions are participating in the strike.

On being informed that the strike has not been called off, the bench said that they expected the state government to come back with discussions held during the meeting and that the BEST employees would have resumed work. The court also said that it was looking forward to “comprehensive documents” from the discussions of the committee.

Arguing for the BEST, senior counsel Darius Khambatta told the court that the strike by the union is nothing but “blackmail and complete lawlessness”. “It’s like putting a gun to our head to meet their demands,” added Khambatta.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the court that the workers should withdraw the strike and they should have faith in the state government. “It is a bad decision to hold the strike and it will set a wrong precedent for many others. The High Court-appointed committee will have a solution and they will come and inform the workers. But the stand of the Union is to give them the offers and hold negotiation before calling off the strike.”

Chief Justice Patil asked Kumbhakoni, “What are the backup steps?” To which he replied that the school buses, after ferrying students, are being used along with a few private and ST buses. Kumbhakoni said, “We are trying to cope up with the deficiency.”

Lawyer Neeta Karnik, representing the workers, told the court that 50 per cent of the junior staff were getting salaries below Rs 15,000 — even a BMC sweeper’s wages are Rs 22,000. The drivers are driving for 16 hours a day and they have to live on this salary, Karnik told the court.

Patil said that “the first and foremost” issue to be decided by the workers’ union in a meeting Monday will be regarding the pay scale of junior grade. The court added that the union will place their proposal before the Committee Tuesday and the Committee will take up the issue, subject to withdrawal of strike.

Kumbhakoni said the workers’ unions have made their point by calling the strike but they should now enter negotiations with the panel with an “open mind”.