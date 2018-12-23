Mumbai: BEST union calls for strike from January 7

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) workers’ union has called for an indefinite strike starting midnight on January 7, next year.

Alleging that with the losses of the BEST mounting, their salaries too have been delayed, the workers demanded that BEST and BMC budgets be merged.

In a poll held by the union on Friday, 95 per cent of members voted in a favour of the strike.

Union leader Sashank Rao said that while the BEST committee and BMC have cleared the proposal to merge the two budgets, the administration needs to act and move it further to the state urban development department for approval.

“The BEST is running into losses and such steps will help it stand on its feet,” he added.

Other demands of the union include housing for employees as well as bonus for 2016 and 2017.