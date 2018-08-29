Mumbai: BEST suffered Rs 1.5 lakh loss during Maratha quota stir

In the earlier protests, up to 25 BEST buses were damaged. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) In the earlier protests, up to 25 BEST buses were damaged. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) suffered a total loss of up to Rs 1.5 lakh during protests by the members of the Maratha community demanding quota in jobs and educational institutions, officials of BEST said on Tuesday.

On August 9, quota supporters had staged protests in parts of Mumbai. While no BEST bus was damaged, many routes were diverted. In the earlier protests, up to 25 BEST buses were damaged.

“Due to the multiple protests, we have lost out on a total earning of Rs 1.5 lakh. The state government has agreed to compensate us,” a senior BEST official said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App