Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Mumbai: BEST suffered Rs 1.5 lakh loss during Maratha quota stir

Mumbai: BEST suffered Rs 1.5 lakh loss during Maratha quota stir

On August 9, quota supporters had staged protests in parts of Mumbai. While no BEST bus was damaged, many routes were diverted. In the earlier protests, up to 25 BEST buses were damaged.

| Mumbai | Published: August 29, 2018 12:56:09 am
Maratha protests: BJP plotting to disturb state’s social fabric, says Congress In the earlier protests, up to 25 BEST buses were damaged. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) suffered a total loss of up to Rs 1.5 lakh during protests by the members of the Maratha community demanding quota in jobs and educational institutions, officials of BEST said on Tuesday.

On August 9, quota supporters had staged protests in parts of Mumbai. While no BEST bus was damaged, many routes were diverted. In the earlier protests, up to 25 BEST buses were damaged.

“Due to the multiple protests, we have lost out on a total earning of Rs 1.5 lakh. The state government has agreed to compensate us,” a senior BEST official said.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Give Love Advice
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement