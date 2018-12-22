Mumbai: BEST seeks money from MMRDA for operating hybrid buses

THE LOSS-MAKING Brihan-mumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has sought money from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for operating and maintaining the hybrid buses that ply in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

At a committee meeting on Friday, BEST member Sunil Ganacharya raised the issue of pending payments from the MMRDA for operating hybrid buses in BKC and from other places to BKC. He said the BEST is already incurring huge losses and the outstanding dues from MMRDA should be recovered.

Sources at BEST said that as per a memorandum of understanding between the agencies, any profits from the operation of the hybrid buses would be shared by both agencies. If the service runs into losses, the MMRDA was required to bear the losses.

A sum of Rs 2.6 crore is pending to be paid to the BEST. An MMRDA official said 15 lakh commuters have used the hybrid buses till date, and that the sum would be paid to the BEST soon.

Meanwhile, BEST General Manager Surendra Kumar Bagade said the MMRDA also owes it the maintenance cost of the buses, a sum of nearly Rs 8 crore. “If this goes on, the services of the hybrid buses will have to be shut,” he added.