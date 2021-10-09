Mumbai: BEST presents Rs 2,236-cr deficit budget, to roll out more e-buses

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) on Friday presented a deficit budget of Rs 2,236 crore which is higher than the previous fiscal year.

The BEST, however, provided an outlay of Rs 695 crore for capital expenditure for the fiscal year of 2021-22.

While BEST earned Rs 4,997.04 crore, it spent Rs 7,233.52 crore in 2020-21.

BEST supplies electricity to several areas in Mumbai and bus services to the metropolitan region. Currently BEST has nearly 3,875 buses.

According to the officials, it has planned to convert all its buses electric by 2027. It has also planned to give 2,100 electric buses along with its drivers on lease. Out of these 2,100 buses, 1,400 buses would be air-conditioned (AC), 400 midi AC, 100 mini AC and 200 double decker e-buses.

To increase the number of e-vehicles, the undertaking has planned to start 55 public charging stations in its bus stations and depots in the city.

“There is also a plan to start ladies special buses for women during peak hours and also start special buses for schools, companies and call centres to increase its revenue along with a dedicated special route for AC e-buses from Mumbai international airport to Nariman Point and BKC,” said an official of the Undertaking.