Toggle Menu
Mumbai: BEST postpones proposed strike to August 20https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-best-postpones-proposed-strike-to-august-20-5884225/

Mumbai: BEST postpones proposed strike to August 20

BEST employees had been demanding wage negotiation talks with the administration, which was mentioned in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by the union and the administration.

Mumbai, Mumbai news, BEST, Best buses fare, Best buses new fare, new fare BEST buses, Mumbai bus fare, bus fare mumbai, AC bus fare mumbai, mumbai AC bus far, BMC, BEST bus fare, indian express
The union announced that the strike will be postponed in a gathering at the Parel-based Shirodkar Hall, after a two-hour meeting with the administration. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

After meeting the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) administration, the BEST workers’ union said on Tuesday evening that it will postpone its strike, which was to begin on midnight Tuesday and last till August 20. It added that the strike will now take place on August 20 if the union’s demands are not met.

BEST employees had been demanding wage negotiation talks with the administration, which was mentioned in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by the union and the administration.

In the same regard, on July 22, the union submitted an official letter to the administration, demanding a new wage agreement, stating that the last one had lapsed in 2016.

The union announced that the strike will be postponed in a gathering at the Parel-based Shirodkar Hall, after a two-hour meeting with the administration.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories