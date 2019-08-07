Mumbai: BEST postpones proposed strike to August 20

After meeting the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) administration, the BEST workers’ union said on Tuesday evening that it will postpone its strike, which was to begin on midnight Tuesday and last till August 20. It added that the strike will now take place on August 20 if the union’s demands are not met.

Advertising

BEST employees had been demanding wage negotiation talks with the administration, which was mentioned in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by the union and the administration.

In the same regard, on July 22, the union submitted an official letter to the administration, demanding a new wage agreement, stating that the last one had lapsed in 2016.

The union announced that the strike will be postponed in a gathering at the Parel-based Shirodkar Hall, after a two-hour meeting with the administration.