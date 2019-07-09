Toggle Menu
Mumbai: BEST minimum fare of Rs 5 to kick in today

The minimum fare will be Rs 5 for a distance of 5 km while the minimum fare for BEST AC buses will be Rs 6.

As part of a plan to revive BEST, the transport undertaking had mooted a new minimum fare of Rs 5 up to a distance of 5 km against the earlier minimum fare of Rs 8 for a distance of 2 km. (File)

The state transport department on Monday cleared a proposal to cut the minimum BEST fare to Rs 5.

BEST general manager Surendra Kumar Bagade told The Indian Express that the department had given a go-ahead to the fare reduction. Following the notification, new fares will be implemented from Tuesday.

As part of a plan to revive BEST, the transport undertaking had mooted a new minimum fare of Rs 5 up to a distance of 5 km against the earlier minimum fare of Rs 8 for a distance of 2 km.

The move is seen as an attempt to shore up BEST’s falling commuter base. The fare cut proposal was cleared by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority last week.

