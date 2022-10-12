scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Mumbai: BEST gives out ‘super saver’ Diwali offer: ‘avail five trips at Rs 9’

Whoever wishes to avail the offer can download the 'BEST Chalo App' and find the offer in the ‘Bus Pass’ section of the app.

The plan will be available for sale from October 12 till the end of this month. (File Photo)

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced a Diwali offer to promote digital bus travel. This one-time offer entitles users to five trips on any route for Rs 9, and is valid for seven days. The offer is aimed to encourage more Mumbai residents to experience the convenience of digital tickets, according to BEST.

Whoever wishes to avail the offer can download the ‘BEST Chalo App’ and find the offer in the ‘Bus Pass’ section of the app. They can select the ‘Diwali Offer’, enter their details, and make an online payment of Rs 9 via UPI, debit or credit card, net banking, etc to purchase the plan.

The plan will be available for sale from October 12 till the end of this month.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:42:03 am
