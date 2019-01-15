Mumbai: Civic body shoots down pay refixation demand

Even as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) services remained paralysed on Monday, Mumbai’s civic administration was unwilling to give in to the main demand of the striking unions.

The BEST Kamgaar Samyukta Kriti Samiti, a collective outfit representing the striking employees, has been demanding refixation of pay scale of 13,000-odd employees recruited below the regular grade since 2007, with retrospective effect.

During talks held with union representatives in the presence of Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain-led high-powered committee, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) blamed the union itself for fixation of a lower grade for these employees.

In 2010, an industrial court had ordered the regular pay grade for a BEST employee in fleet operational services at Rs 7,930. Despite this, the civic administration argued that the BEST workers’ union itself had been party to a wage agreement executed between them and the administration on April 25, 2012, where the wage for these junior grade employees was fixed at Rs 5,430, which is 20 steps below the regular pay scale recommended by the court.

Contending that the minimum burden on account of the charter of demands would amount to an additional annual burden of Rs 548 crore a year, the civic administration has instead offered that it is willing to discuss a comprehensive package revision for all employees.