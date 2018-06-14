Mumbai: BEST bus runs over pillion rider

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Mumbai Police booked a BEST bus driver for allegedly knocking down a 19-year-old pillion rider in Parel. The police said the youth, who later succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the hospital, was the son of a police constable posted with the Local Arms department of the Mumbai Police.

Police officials said the BEST bus driver fled from the spot after allegedly knocking down Sahil Kadam at Hindmata bus stop in Parel.

An officer from Bhoiwada police station said, “Kadam was the pillion rider to his cousin and the incident took place when they were heading towards Chitra theatre. Sandeep Jawle was riding the bike and as it was raining their bike skidded and the duo fell. The speeding BEST bus came from behind and ran over Kadam while the rider Jawle managed to escape.”

Following Kadam’s death, Bhoiwada police registered the case of rash and negligent driving against the BEST bus driver.

An officer said, “As the incident took place around 10.30 pm, the driver managed to flee.”

