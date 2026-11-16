Mumbai’s BEST buses have lost nearly 100 routes. Where did they go?

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has scrapped 54 bus routes and curtailed or cut short 92 others over the past six years. Its network across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) now stands at around 405 routes, down from 504 at its peak in 2010-11, according to data shared by the undertaking.

The network fell from 427 routes in 2024 to 401 in 2025, a year in which 18 routes were scrapped and 19 curtailed. In 2026, three routes were cancelled up to November and 13 were curtailed.

The contraction reflects a longer slide in scale. At its peak in 2010-11, BEST operated nearly 4,700 buses, clocked an average of 7.16 lakh kilometres a day and ferried nearly 42.06 lakh passengers daily. Today it runs around 405 routes with average daily coverage of 4.51 lakh km, and average daily ridership in 2025 was 28.05 lakh.

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As of 2026, it runs 2,877 buses: 249 owned by BEST and 2,628 wet-leased, with plans to expand to 10,000 buses, including 5,000 self-owned, over the next three years.

The cuts hit both short feeder services and longer cross-city connections, including routes from the western suburbs and island city to Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mira-Bhayandar.

The latest casualty is A-471, one of BEST’s longest routes, which originally connected Borivali in the western suburbs to the Vashi Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market in Navi Mumbai. BEST has attributed its cancellation to a “low passenger response”. The route had first been shortened to the Ghatkopar depot in 2021 before being withdrawn altogether.

Other discontinued routes linked Santacruz with Mulund, Kurla with Gorai, Malad with Thane, Trombay with Santacruz, Dharavi with Mulund and Ghatkopar with Borivali. Feeder services such as A-216, between Borivali railway station and Saraswati Sankul in Dahisar, and longer routes such as the 355 Ltd, between Trombay and Santacruz depot, were also withdrawn.

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BEST has cited low passenger patronage and the scrapping of buses as reasons for discontinuing services. Officials say they periodically evaluate demand by comparing footfall and revenue on various routes.

BEST officials say route rationalisation, a periodic review that trims or reshapes routes, is carried out every four months, or three times a year, based on passenger response, vehicle punctuality and changing commuting patterns.

Traffic congestion and ongoing construction work are the primary reasons cited for curtailing routes. “At most nodes and arterial roads, dense traffic jams delay journeys, increasing actual travel time against the planned schedule. This affects the frequency of buses on particular routes,” said a senior BEST official.

The latest curtailments follow a 2021 exercise in which 49 routes were shortened because of traffic congestion. They included the 489 Ltd, which connected Shivaji Nagar bus station with Dahisar bridge but was shortened to Dindoshi bus station, and the 522 Ltd, which connected Marol depot with Vashi railway station but was cut short at Millennium Business Park in Navi Mumbai.

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BEST maintains that rationalisation is needed to keep up with changing travel patterns, taking into account the presence of Metro lines. Officials said its latest exercise, on October 5 after an earlier round in February, received a positive response.

Commuter groups, however, question whether low ridership adequately explains the withdrawal of several routes.

“On several routes where buses originally operated but which now stand cancelled, unauthorised shared auto-rickshaw and taxi stands have emerged near bus stops. This indicates that demand for a particular route exists, but the service has been shut down owing to other reasons,” said Rupesh Shelatkar, president of commuter organisation Aapli BEST Aaplyachsathi.

Shelatkar also said no commuter feedback is sought before a route is cancelled, and that commuters learn of changes only after they take place, with no communication from BEST. Citing the Vikhroli depot-Mumbai Central route, curtailed in 2021 and restored in 2025, he said it took commuters nearly four years of campaigning to get the service back.

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Commuters say such changes have made journeys longer and more complicated, forcing them to depend on multiple interchanges. Shelatkar cited the Shivaji Nagar-Dahisar journey as an example. Passengers now need at least two interchanges, involving the A-404 BEST bus, Metro Line 1 and a Virar-bound fast local train, with the journey taking at least 90 minutes.

BEST has also introduced nearly 98 new routes since 2021. Of these, 17 were old routes that were restored or converted to AC routes. They include feeder services connecting residential neighbourhoods such as Kokanipada Extension, Vaishali Nagar, Anand Nagar and Damu Nagar Extension to railway and bus stations, and routes linking Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mira-Bhayandar.

Some new services were also withdrawn within a short period. These include A-216, between Borivali station and Saraswati Sankul in Dahisar, disbanded in less than a month; route 279, between Poisar depot and Samata Nagar, launched in October 2024 and scrapped in November 2025; and PPS-1, between Magathane depot and Mira Road station, introduced and cancelled in February 2023.

Restoring a route requires significant commuter demand, fronted by a local corporator or MLA writing a representation to BEST committee members and the administration. In 2025, eight BEST bus enthusiasts came together to persuade the administration to revive two long-distance routes and feeder services connecting railway stations with residential complexes.

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“BEST buses are like the arteries and veins of Mumbai’s transport scenario. While suburban trains provide north-south connectivity, these buses act as feeder services, providing crucial east-west connectivity,” said Shubham Padave, an IT consultant and member of the group.