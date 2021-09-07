Mumbai: How implementing public feedback helped BEST up its passenger count by 1.48 lakh in just eight days

Heeding public feedback has earned the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) rich dividends, helping the civic transport provider increase its passenger count by 1.48 lakh and its earnings by Rs 12.96 lakh within just eight days.

Manoj Varade, public relations officer (PRO) for BEST, said, “Since August 30, we have made three major changes based on passenger feedback, which helped us increase the number of passengers and our earnings till September 6.”

The first change was cutting short the route of long-route buses to increase their frequency. “For example, the bus route from Oshiwara till Hutatma Chowk was shortened till JJ Marg as there are several buses available from JJ Marg for Hutatma Chowk,” said Varade.

The second measure was to create a new category of super-fast buses, which will halt at few stops. Prior to this, BEST had two types of buses – a regular bus and a fast bus, known as limited-number bus, with fewer halts than the regular bus.

“The super-fast bus takes fewer stops than even the fast bus, and is helpful for people who have to reach office on time,” said Varade.

The third measure was to divert the buses on routes where there is more demand.

BEST said it had 23,77,102 (23.77 lakh) passengers as on August 30 but when it implemented the three new measures based on passenger feedback, the strength increased to 25,25,074 (25.25 lakh). In this period, BEST’s earnings rose from Rs 1,90,87,918 (1.90 crore) to Rs 2,03,83,882 (2.03 crore).

BEST runs more than 3,200 buses per day. Before Covid-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, the daily passenger count in the buses averaged between 28 lakh and 30 lakh. During the period when local train services were completely shut, the daily average had spiked to 45 lakh passengers.