Mumbai: BEST bus driver held for ‘sexually assaulting’ six-year-old girl

Victim was returning from Shirdi and was sexually assaulted by the bus driver. (Representational) Victim was returning from Shirdi and was sexually assaulted by the bus driver. (Representational)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Friday arrested a 32-year-old BEST bus driver for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl on a long-distance bus. The police said a case had been registered on Thursday with the Kurar police.

“The victim had been to Shirdi with her parents. The incident took place while she was coming back to Mumbai. The girl was initially seated with her parents. But later, she started crying, as they had less space, and the mother saw that the seat next to the accused was vacant. So, for the rest of the journey, the victim sat there alone,” said an officer. The accused, seated next to the girl, allegedly touched her inappropriately.

“After reaching home, the victim narrated her ordeal to her parents, who then called up the bus cleaner and asked him to stop the vehicle near Borivali. The parents reached the spot and confronted the accused. But he fled from the emergency exit of the bus,” said an officer.

Later, the parents approached Kurar police and registered a case against him. Crime branch, Unit 12, started a parallel investigation and got the Goregaon address of the accused. On reaching the accused person’s house, the officers learnt that he is employed as a bus driver with the BEST.

“We got his number and then started looking for his location. We came to know that the accused is hiding at the Goregaon bus depot. A team was dispatched and the accused was caught,” said an officer. During the course of questioning, the accused, Sopan Ugale, allegedly confessed to the crime. Ugale was then handed over to Kurar police station. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody.

