Mumbai: BEST bus driver dies 2 days after accident

TWO DAYS after eight persons, including the driver and conductor of a BEST bus suffered injuries, after it collided with a dumper near Dadar T T, the 53-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries.

Senior police inspector Nitin Bobade of Matunga police station said, “The driver, identified as Rajendra Kale, breathed his last on Friday morning, while the conductor who was also grievously injured is out of danger.”

The police had registered a case of rash driving against the driver of the bus.

An officer said they will now file a summary report in the case as the accused is no more.

The bus was originally from Tejaswini category meant only for women and was plying on route No 22 from Marol to Pydhonie.

According to police officials, it appears that the driver was driving recklessly.

The fire brigade was alerted who dispatched its vehicles and the local ward office sent ambulances. The BEST spokesperson had earlier said there is no defect with the buses.