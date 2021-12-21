Mumbai: BEST app, Smart Cards to be launched today

STATE TOURISM and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray will on Tuesday launch Chalo mobile application and BEST Smart Card which are aimed at making travelling by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses easier.

The Chalo app will give passengers bus information like its arrival, how congested it is, and also provide tickets digitally. Bus passes will also be available for purchase and renewal through this app and the Smart Card.

According to officials, BEST is modernising the ticket distribution system as well as bus passes. An official said those who do not wish to purchase a ticket or bus pass via cash or mobile will have to obtain a BEST initiative Smart Card. These will offer dual services of e-purse and bus pass.

“The proposed bus pass system will provide detailed and accurate information about the distance travelled by the passengers and will also record the total number of buses. Passengers will be able to choose a value-based bus pass as per the existing fares or travel destinations,” said an official.