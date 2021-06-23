Mumbai: ‘Being made a scapegoat’ Doctor accused in Kandivali vaccination drive approaches court for anticipatory bail

A doctor wanted in the connection with the unauthorised vaccination drive at Kandivali’s Hiranandani Heritage Housing Society on May 30 has approached the Dindoshi sessions court for anticipatory bail Tuesday fearing arrest by the police. The court is likely to take the matter up for hearing on Friday.

The accused, Dr Manish Tripathi, has filed a plea through lawyer Adil Khatri who said the Kandivali police had on June 15 recorded his client’s statement at the police station. The bail plea claims that the doctor is being made a scapegoat and the real culprit, who helped in sourcing the vaccines for inoculating 390 residents of the Hiranandani Heritage housing society, was a private hospital in Kandivali (west).

Tripathi runs the KCEP Group of Institutes’ unit in Kandivali (east) that offers workforce solutions to organisations and individuals, including placement, home care services, temporary staffing, phlebotomist, long-term staffing, and provides training to students in the healthcare sector.

According to the Kandivali police, the complainant (a housing society member) in the case was informed by one Mahinder Singh that he procured the vaccine from Dr Tripathi, who works for a private hospital in Kandivali. The complainant had called up the hospital but they denied being involved after which the complainant approached the Kandivali police and an FIR was lodged for in the unauthorised vaccination drive on June 17. Singh is one of the five persons arrested in the case.

Khatri, meanwhile, has said that Tripathi has been falsely implicated by the police station concerned “to only protect the powerful, rich and influential people from the private hospital”.

As per Tripathi’s bail plea, one of the arrested accused, Akbar Ali Karim, is his student. Singh tried to attract the students of Tripathi to work for him and the private hospital, without the approval of KCEP.

Tripathi also stated in his plea that there is an MoU between him and the private hospital according to which the latter will provide space allotment (benches, whiteboard, staff room, counselling room) and internship support. There will be no more interference of the hospital in the workings of the KCEP Group of Institutes.

Tripathi claimed he had opposed the recruitment of his students in the private hospital as they had not completed their course. But since the hospital was conducting vaccination drives, they wanted more workforce for them.

An officer from the Kandivali police station said, “In our probe, till now, we have found out that Tripathi brought the vaccines. If he is claiming that the private hospital is responsible then he should surrender before us. We will record his statement and take appropriate action against the private hospital if their involvement is found.”