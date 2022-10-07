Mumbai beautification project: BMC to procure multi-utility e-vehicles to wash streets, footpaths

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will procure four multi-utility e-vehicles to wash streets, footpaths, road dividers, public walls and toilets, and open spaces below flyovers, as part of the Rs 1,700-crore Mumbai beautification project announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in September.

The e-vehicles will be used to wash the streets and public places with high pressure water pipes on a pilot basis in Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpaty, Colaba, Cuff Parade, Fort, Bhendi Bazaar, Malabar Hill, Marine Lines and Bhendi Bazaar.

The vehicles will be mounted with pressure washer, water tank, suction machine and litter picker.

Earlier this month, the BMC had floated tenders to acquire these vehicles. The pressurised washing systems on the vehicle will be used to clean pavements, roads and dirty walls in public places.

The tenders were floated for acquiring the e-vehicles along with operation and maintenance of the macinhes for a period of five years. After public places are cleaned on a periodic basis, the dirt from the macines will be unloaded into nearby sites designated by the BMC’s administrative wards.

According to the tender document, all safety measures will be adhered to by the contractor taking up the cleaning of public places. Barricades will be put up during the whole process and parking for private and commercial vehicles in the zone chosen for cleaning will not be allowed.

According to the civic body, a budget will be allotted to each of the 24 administrative wards, amounting to Rs 10 crore per ward, for the beautification project.