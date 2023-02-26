Mumbai Beautification Project; BMC announces 320 new projects estimated at Rs 110 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday announced a series of 320 new civic projects as part of the second phase of BMC’s ambitious Mumbai Beautification Project, which was announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last year.

The new series of works include concretisation of Mumbai roads, new sewage treatment plants, upgrading and modernising public toilets and strengthening the infrastructure of the city’s municipal schools. Civic sources said that the overall cost of these projects is estimated at Rs 110 crore.

On Sunday, a bhoomi-poojan (groundbreaking) ceremony for all the projects was performed by CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Chembur’s Lokmanya Tilak ground. Last year, a similar bhoomi poojan ceremony was performed by both the leaders for nearly 500 civic projects on December 10 at a public gathering in Andheri.

On the occasion, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that of the 500 works announced last year, 120 have been completed by BMC and the remaining work will be finished by end of April, 2023.

“In the next phase of the Mumbai Beautification Project, we will be improving and beautifying 70 traffic islands, 92 footpaths, 43 bridges and 15 gardens. Apart from this, 22 new roads will be illuminated with aesthetic lighting. Work orders have been issued and work on the ground works will be started immediately,” Chahal said.

BMC had proposed to concretise 400 km of roads in Mumbai at a cost of Rs 6,080 crore. Chahal, in his speech on Sunday, said that in the first phase, 111 stretches of roads measuring up to 52-km would be concretised. Chahal also said that in the current phase 61 roads from the western suburbs, 24 roads from eastern suburbs and 26 roads from the island city will be concretised.

“Work orders for the first phase to cover 111 stretches of roads have already been issued, and we have received NOCs from traffic police. Work will begin on war-footing so we can wind up before monsoon arrives,” Chahal said.

Chahal also said that a tender for acquiring 5,000 vending machines for dispensing sanitary napkins has been floated. The machines will be installed at several public toilets in a phased manner starting March 10.

“We have appointed 5,000 swacchata doots to volunteer for monitoring the city’s sanitation and hygiene status. I have allotted them specific jurisdictions through micro-mapping and the entire brigade of volunteers will begin working from March 15,” said Chahal.

This year 3,000 public toilet blocks currently being operated by the state government will be taken over by BMC for maintenance, operation, and refurbishment where structures are dilapidated, he added.

“In the next 15 days, mobile toilets will be set up at ten locations each in the Western and Eastern Express Highway for motorists, since there is a scarcity of hygienic toilets on highways,” he said.

Chahal also said that a 44-acre plot in Dahisar has been earmarked by BMC to be transformed into a public garden, and skill centres will be started in 250 BMC high schools.

“A recent survey revealed that every fourth person in Mumbai suffers hypertension and 22% of the city’s population is diabetic. We will now reach out to them by carrying out door-to-door visits and provide free treatment at our clinics. Patients with serious symptoms will be referred to peripheral hospitals for specialised treatment,” Chahal said.