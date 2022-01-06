scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Mumbai: First building of BDD chawl cluster in Dadar demolished as redevelopment project begins

The redevelopment will take place in two phases. In the first phase, 23 buildings in Plot B will be redeveloped and the remaining 19 in Plot A in the second phase.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 6, 2022 2:31:23 pm
First building of Mumbai's BDD Chawl demolished by MHADA (Express Photo)

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has started demolishing one of the 42 buildings at the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawl cluster at Naigaon in Dadar to start the redevelopment project.

“The work of demolition of building No. 5B started on Tuesday and the construction of a new building on the site will begin soon once the demolition is completed,” Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who was present during the demolition, said.

The minister added that this is the largest and most ambitious redevelopment project undertaken by the government of Maharashtra and the work would be completed soon.

Must read |Redeveloping central Mumbai’s chawls: the project and the politics

According to the officials, the redevelopment will take place in two phases. In the first phase, 23 buildings in Plot B will be redeveloped and the remaining 19 in Plot A in the second phase.

A total of 3,344 residents stay in the 42 ground-plus-three-floor buildings and as per the proposed redevelopment plan approved by the MHADA’s planning authority cell, three basement-plus-stilt-plus-22-storey buildings would be constructed to rehabilitate the residents.

