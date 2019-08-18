Mumbai-based real estate agent held for sexual assault of minor boy at hospital

A 50-YEAR-OLD real estate agent has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy at a city hospital early Saturday.

Advertising

The police said that the 12-year-old boy was sleeping in the passage of the hospital along with his mother when the accused allegedly took him to an isolated location and sexually assaulted him.

The wife of the accused had undergone a bypass surgery last month and had been admitted to the hospital since then. The boy’s father was also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“The accused, while assaulting the boy, threatened him of dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident,” said an officer. The matter came to light when the hospital employees and relatives of other patients heard the boy’s cries and reached the spot. They allegedly caught the accused in the act and informed the police.

The police said a case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the accused. The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody. While the hospital dean was not available for comment, the on duty assistant medical officer said he was not aware of any such incident.