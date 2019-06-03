Mumbai-based CA cheated of Rs 3.2 lakh on online dating forum

A Chartered Accountant (CA) in Powai has been cheated of Rs 3.2 lakh on an online dating forum, according to police.

The complainant, who is 54 and separated from his second wife, had registered on the online forum in May, the police said. Browsing through the website led him to the phone number of a woman named ‘Jenny’, whom he messaged.

According to the police, the following day, he received a reply from Jenny. In his complaint, the man said that after stating that he wanted to meet a middle-aged Bengali woman, he was asked his personal details and to send a picture of his Aadhaar card for authentication

The complainant was then sent pictures of three women on his phone and asked to select the one he liked. According to the police, Jenny then told the man that the woman he had selected had liked him back.

The man was then asked to pay Rs 830 to purchase a “speed dating card”. He was given the phone number of the woman after transferring a further Rs 18,700 to a bank account number given to him. He was further asked to deposit Rs 49,000 for a “privacy agreement” and another Rs 64,000 as “refundable security deposit”. According to the police, after making the payments when the man wanted to meet the woman, she asked him to deposit more money amounting to nearly Rs 1 lakh. Frustrated, the man then sought a refund, only to be directed to a man based in Bengaluru, who said he would need to pay another Rs 85,000 to get his money back. The complainant deposited Rs 70,000 but did not receive any further communication. Realising he had been cheated, the man approached police.