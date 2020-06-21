Mumbai-based businessman blackmailed with morphed video, photos; case lodged

Senior Inspector Nilkant Patil of Malabar Hill police station said a case has been registered on charges of extortion and cheating under IPC and IT Act. (Representational) Senior Inspector Nilkant Patil of Malabar Hill police station said a case has been registered on charges of extortion and cheating under IPC and IT Act. (Representational)

A 32-year-old businessman has filed a police complaint accusing unknown fraudsters of morphing his photographs and creating a fake video of him being in a compromising position with a woman.

Following this, the police filed a case of blackmail and extortion in the first week of June.

The complainant is a resident of Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill. He holds directorship at several companies, including construction, real estate and motor vehicles.

In his complaint, the man has alleged that he received a message from an unidentified account on Instagram promising sexual favours on May 19. “Within minutes, I received a video call from that account.

I answered, as I wanted to know the identity of the caller. At the other end, there was a nude woman with her face covered,” he told the police in his statement, adding that he disconnected the call within 10 seconds.

The same night, the complainant received a video from another account, which had morphed his photographs along with that of a nude woman.

The complainant told police that the video had a message. “It said I have taken sexual favours from the person in the video but did not pay for it. It added that the video would be circulated on social media if I did not pay up.”

The man then paid Rs 20,000 through Paytm accounts of his friends on a phone number provided by the fraudsters, said an officer from Malabar Hill police station.

Following this, the fraudsters sent the video to the man’s wife and demanded another Rs 20,000. She even used her friend’s Paytm account to pay up.

On May 23, while in office, the man received a call from his friend, who informed him that a fake Instagram account has been created in his name and that his morphed photos have been uploaded.

The friend also claimed that she had received an objectionable video of the businessman with a message from the sender saying that he had taken sexual favours but did not pay for it.

The complainant went on to try to investigate the matter on his own and found that the IP address used by the account was based near Jama Masjid in New Delhi.

While he tried to complain to the Delhi Police, he was told to file a complaint in Mumbai. He then approached Malabar Hill police station.

Senior Inspector Nilkant Patil of Malabar Hill police station said a case has been registered on charges of extortion and cheating under IPC and IT Act.

“We are trying to trace the culprit,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd