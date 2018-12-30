Mumbai: Bars can be open till 5 am on Jan 1 with special police permit

THE STATE government has relaxed closing times for bars and restaurants in Mumbai to allow New Year’s eve revellers to stay out all night.

The home department, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has permitted bars, hotels and restaurants to serve alcohol till 5 am on January 1.

In order to serve liquor all night, such establishments will need a special police permit. The police commissioner’s office has been given powers to decline an application on account of security or law and order concerns.

Earlier, the Indian Hotel and Restaurants’ Association had approached the government seeking a relaxation in closing times. Accordingly, on December 26, the department had issued directives to the police, stating that “hotels, restaurants, bars, orchestra bars, permit rooms and clubs should be permitted to run till 5 am on New Year’s day.”

Apart from Mumbai, the same relaxation has also been extended to establishments in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur.

Sources said the government had initiated steps in this regard on December 20 itself, when it had directed state Excise Commissioner Ashwini Joshi to relax closing times for alcohol serving establishments for December 24, 25, and December 31. Accordingly, the norms were revised to permit wine shops and country liquor bars to function till 1 am, while bars, restaurants and clubs could run up to 5 am.

Similar orders were issued last year also. Incidentally, Shiv Sena’s youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray had on December 27 approached Fadnavis with the demand to allow restaurants and commercial establishments in non-residential areas to remain open all night, but senior officials said that the decision pertaining to relaxation in closing times for bars and restaurants had already been taken by then.

The government has also ruled that there won’t be any relaxation in noise pollution norms. Meanwhile, the excise department, which has witnessed a near 30 per cent jump in revenue collections this December, is also hoping to end the year on a high.