Mumbai: Bar association moves HC over non-functioning DRT in Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the Central government over the non-functioning Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in Mumbai.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Debts Recovery Tribunal Bar Association, seeking a direction to the Union government to allot space for the tribunal’s office, which was earlier located in Scindia House building at Ballard Estate.

The tribunal has not been functioning since a fire broke out Scindia House on June 2. A division bench of Justice A S Oka and R I Chagla said, in such cases, the government should provide a plot to the tribunal on their own instead of coming to court. “In the commercial capital of the country, DRT is not functioning. Is the Finance Minister sleeping?,” the bench asked.

The petitioner suggested that they could be allotted space in the Air India building at Nariman Point, to which the Union government’s counsel said there was high security at the building due to terrorist threats in the past. The bench told the Union government to make a statement on Wednesday on the space that will be allotted to the tribunal, otherwise the court will pass an order to provide a space by August 4.

The cases, heard before the DRT, are related to banks, financial institutions and their customers.

