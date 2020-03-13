Mumbai: Bar Association issues urgent coronavirus precautions

High Court officials said the acting chief justice is actively considering these requests.(File) High Court officials said the acting chief justice is actively considering these requests.(File)

In view of the outbreak of the pandemic of coronavirus, the Bombay Bar Association (BBA) issued an urgent notice on Thursday, requesting precautionary steps for litigants, lawyers, staff and visitors.

The Bombay High Court has over 3,000 employees, as well as hundreds of litigants and lawyers who visit the High Court building every day.

The BBA suggested that the acting chief justice, Bhushan P Dharmadhikari, take measures such as placing temperature guns at security checks of the High Court. If a person is found to be running a temperature, steps for investigation need to be taken, the notice said. The BBA has also suggested that litigants need to attend hearings unless directed by the Court.

Directions were also sought to the administration that cases, where litigants or parties shall be appearing in person, should not be dismissed for default. The notice, issued by the lawyers’ body, also sought that visits to the court premises be avoided unless extremely urgent or directed by the court.

The BBA has also asked its member advocates to take precautionary measures such as using hand sanitizers and masks and to cover their mouths with handkerchiefs while sneezing or coughing in court premises. It has also asked lawyers to avoid shaking hands while greeting. The association has also asked members to not hold meetings with clients in its premises in the High Court building.

High Court officials said the acting chief justice is actively considering these requests.

“The High Court is in the process of considering issuance of an advisory to its staff, lawyers and litigants regarding coronavirus,” said registrar general S B Agrawal. He added that it would thereafter be taken out in a day or two, and that the court’s directions will also apply to trial courts. The advisory will be uploaded on the website

