Mumbai: Banker orders beer online, cheated of Rs 87,000

A woman who works as an investment banking analyst at an international bank in Mumbai was cheated of Rs 87,000 when she attempted to order three beers online. The woman, identified as Radhika Parekh, registered a complaint at Powai police station, after which police launched a search for unidentified suspects and are scrutinising call data records.

According to police, Parekh lives in Powai. On August 17, after returning home from work, she searched for a liquor shop online, police said. “She searched for a liquor shop online after which she called it and placed an order for three beers,” said an officer from Powai police station. The call was received by a person claiming to be an employee of the liquor shop.

Parekh was then asked to make an online payment as the shop staffer claimed that the beer will be delivered only after they receive the payment. “The staffer advised her to make payment on Google Pay and asked her to share her UPI ID. After she shared her ID, the complainant received a payment request on Google Pay, which she accepted, and Rs 29,001 were debited from her account,” said a police officer.

The woman called the liquor shop and inquired, and the staffer apologised and said that amount was debited due to a mistake. “The shop staffer assured her that the additional amount deducted will be transferred back to her account, but when she disconnected the call she realised that she had lost another Rs 58,000 in two transactions,” said an officer.

When she tried reaching the liquor shop again, its phone was “not reachable”, police said. “Parekh then came to the police station and handed a complaint application. Following preliminary investigation, a case was registered under relevant sections of cheating under the Indian Penal Code and IT Act on Saturday,” said an officer from Powai police station.

Investigators believe that the suspects changed the numbers of the liquor shop after which they cheated people who contacted them for placing orders.