Mumbai: Bank official killed, chopped into 12 pieces by friends

Sushilkumar Sarnaik

A 31-year-old relationship manager of a leading private bank was found dead on Thursday with his body chopped into 11 pieces, five days after he was reported missing from his Worli residence. His friend and his wife have been arrested for the murder.

The body of Sushilkumar Sarnaik was found packed in two suitcases in a nullah near Neral railway station in Raigad district. The accused have been identified as Charles Nadar (41) and his wife Salomi (31).

The police said that Sarnaik, who was working at the Grant Road branch of the bank, went missing from Takshashila building at Gandhi Nagar in Worli on December 12.

Senior Inspector Sukhlal Varpe of Worli police station said, “Sarnaik told his mother that he was going for a picnic with his colleagues and would return by Sunday (December 13) evening.” When he did not return, his mother started inquiring with his friends on Monday. She went to the Grant Road branch of the bank but as his colleagues did not have any clue about his whereabouts, she approached the Worli police station on December 14, he added.

“A missing person report was lodged. While we were looking for him, we got a call from the Neral police on Thursday morning informing about Sarnaik’s murder,” said Varpe. His parents identified his body.

The Neral police said that local residents found two suitcases floating in the nullah near the station on Wednesday. The police were informed and a body was found chopped into pieces inside the suitcases. Following this, a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against unknown persons.

“We managed to find a sticker on the bag, with the help of which, we located the seller of the bag… The shopowner recognised the bag instantly and helped us identify the buyer,” said an officer.

While scrutinising footage of CCTV cameras installed at the shop, the police identified Nadar. Late Wednesday, he and his wife were picked up from their residence in Rajbhag society at Neral. The police said that Sarnaik and Salomi knew each other, as they had worked together at a call center in Mumbai earlier.

Inspector Tanaji Narnawar of Neral police station said, “Sarnaik visited the couple on December 12. At night, he allegedly commented on Salomi’s character, angering Charles, who then slashed his neck with a knife.”

“The couple then chopped his body into 12 pieces. Charles bought two suitcases from a nearby shop. They packed the body parts pieces in the bags and dumped them in the nullah on Tuesday night,” he added. His right hand is still missing.

The two accused will be produced in court on Friday.

