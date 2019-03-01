Mumbai: Bank manager ‘siphoned’ Rs 96 lakh, stopped coming to work in January

THE MANAGER of the APMC branch of ICICI Bank, in Navi Mumbai, accused of siphoning Rs 96 lakh from customers who live abroad, has been absconding for the past month.

Harun Patel was booked last week, after a customer from London, Sonali Mithani, informed the bank in December, last year that the accused had debited Rs 20 lakh from her account on the pretext of the bank investing the money in mutual fund.

Police said Patel embezzled funds only from accounts of customers living abroad. Besides Mithani, he allegedly targeted the accounts of Yatin and Sneha Bane, a couple who stay in the US.

“Generally, the accounts owned by NRIs in India are savings accounts. Patel forged the signatures of the account holders and informed the couple in question that their money was being invested in mutual funds by the bank,” the officer said. “Instead, Patel transferred the money to his brother Dadapeer Patel’s account in the same bank. The money was later withdrawn.”

Patel, who stopped coming to work in January, has been missing since then. Police are investigating if Patel’s brother was involved. “It is possible that Patel didn’t tell his brother, but it is unlikely.

Patel used a part of the money to purchase land in Panvel. We are trying to find out more. We haven’t been able to find him since registering the FIR,” the officer said.