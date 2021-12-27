Mumbai: Retired bank manager duped of Rs 12.5 lakh by fraudsters, FIR filed

A 60-year-old woman, who recently retired as a chief manager from a nationalised bank, was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 12.5 lakh by a group of fraudsters as they claimed that she has won a lottery worth Rs 7.5 lakh. The police said the fraudsters used a unique method to gain the victim’s trust, as they sent a letter along with a scratch at her residential address claiming that she has won a lottery from Naaptol company after which she contacted the mobile number and was subsequently duped.

According to police, a case was registered at Malad police station on Friday under relevant sections of IPC for criminal breach of trust, cheating by impersonation and cheating. The police said that as per the statement of the victim, she retired from a nationalised bank in 2020.

“Then on June 30, a letter was initially sent to her office address which was subsequently sent to her house. It contained a scratch card from the Naaptol company and after scratching it, she realized that she had won a lottery of Rs 7.5 lakh on the occasion of their 12th anniversary,” said an officer from Malad police station.

Following which the woman contacted the mobile number mentioned on the letter.

“On July 2, I got a call from a person who identified himself as Nitin Kumar Singh and he claimed that he was calling on behalf of Naaptol company. He also told me that I have won a lottery,” the woman said in her statement to police. Subsequently, he demanded Rs 8,250 as service tax, which the complainant says that she immediately refused.

He also sent a copy of his Aadhar card and PAN card on WhatsApp to gain her trust. “Later under the pretext of paying income tax, processing fees and other charges, the frauds managed to convince her to transfer a sum of Rs 12.5 lakh,” said an officer.

But as the complainant did not receive any amount that she won in a lottery and she could not reach the accused as his phone and WhatsApp number were switched off, she realised that she had been duped.