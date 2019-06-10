Mumbai: Bank officials booked for cheating 153 people of Rs 5 crore after promising loans at low rates

The management of a bank based in Lalbaug is being investigated for allegedly duping more than 150 people across the city of nearly Rs 5 crore after promising to get them loans at low rates and usurping the funds themselves.

An FIR was registered against the director, insurance agent and other executives at Kalachowkie police station recently after several people who had been duped approached Ashok Panchal, general secretary of the NCP in Mumbai and head of the Karzadar Jamindar Hakk Saurakshan Samiti.

According to the police, in 2015, the bank issued advertisements offering loans to individuals with valid LIC policies. This offer had interested a number of people in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai who were in need of urgent funds but had been rejected by banks and other agencies for certain reasons.

Goregaon resident Jayashree Sawant (68), who is the complainant in the FIR, told the police that in April 2016 her son Rajesh had applied to the bank for a loan but had been rejected. The bank’s insurance agent, Sambhaji Adavkar, is alleged to have taken Sawant’s LIC policy certificate along with identification documents saying that he would try to get to the loan proposal approved with her as a personal surety.

However, Sawant claimed that she never heard back from Adavkar and instead in September 2018, was shocked to find the bank’s recovery agents at her door with a notice asking her to pay back a loan of Rs. 6.64 lakh that had been taken against her insurance policy a year earlier.

Inquiries with the bank revealed that a loan of Rs 5.75 lakh had been drawn using her insurance policy, but not a rupee had ever come to her, she alleged in her complaint. Panchal, whose list of duped persons now stands at 153, claimed in some instances, accused bank officials also availed loans using lapsed insurance policies. “In each case, the pattern is the same. The bank officials and its agent misused life insurance policies, drew loans without the consent of policy-holders and pocketed the money,” he claimed.

For the duped policy-holders, the most trying part of the ordeal has been dealing with the bank’s local recovery agents. “For one year, the recovery agents would come home every few days demanding payment. In front of my parents and children they would threaten to make sure I lost my job unless I paid up,” claimed Nitin Surve (32), who works at a BPO in Thane.

The Navi mumbai resident had received only a fraction of the loan of Rs 5 lakh he had applied for before being sent a hefty bill in April. It is only when the victims got together with Panchal that the visits of the recovery agents have stopped, he said. With the accused alleged to have drawn loans ranging between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 15 lakh from insurance policies, Panchal claimed that they cheated 153 victims of close to Rs 5 crore.

Saurabh Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IV, said a complaint had been registered against the bank’s officials but no arrests had been made.