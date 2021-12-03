Mumbai Bank fraud HC extends interim protection to Darekar

The Bombay High Court Thursday directed the Maharashtra Police’s Economic Offences Wing ( EOW) to continue till January 11 an interim protection of no coercive action against Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, who is chairman of the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, also known as Mumbai bank.

Darekar and other officebearers of the bank have been booked for allegedly causing a loss of more than Rs 100 crore to the bank through fraud and embezzlement. The High Court on November 18 had granted interim protection to Darekar till the next hearing on December 2.

A single judge bench of Justice Sandeep K Shinde on Thursday was hearing the plea by Darekar against magistrate and sessions court orders, which had cleared the way for the probe.

After the bench was informed that the bank and its nine directors had filed separate pleas against subordinate court orders, the judge said he would hear them together, posted the matter for hearing to January 11 and extended interim relief to Darekar till then.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a certain Vivekanand Gupta against the officebearers of Mumbai Bank, including Darekar.

After completion of the probe on the report lodged, the EOW on January 18, 2018, filed a C-summary (closure) report before the magistrate, to which Gupta had said he did not have a grievance and the same could be accepted.

But a certain Pankaj Kotecha filed a protest petition opposing the C-summary report on the grounds that the EOW had not considered his complaint in 2014 and sought a probe into the complaint. The magistrate court rejected the C-summary report on June 16 this year and directed the investigation officer to conduct another probe.