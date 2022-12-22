Retired Mumbai bank employee loses Rs 9.5 lakh to cyber fraudsters while trying to lodge complaint

A retired bank employee from Borivali (East), Mumbai, was duped of Rs. 9.15 lakh by cyber fraudsters when she tried registering a complaint with the bank. An FIR has been registered with the Dahisar police station under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information and Technology Act.

Police Inspector Praveen Gajanan Patil has registered the complaint and taken up the investigation of the case.

Pushpalata Pradip Chinderkar, 68, was sent a dubious WhatsApp link which required her to fill out her internet banking login/password and bank user ID into a form. She is a retired Union Bank employee. Chinderkar had all her provident fund savings invested into a fixed deposit. The pension and the interest earned on it are Chinderkar and her family’s primary source of sustenance.

She had some issues related to the fixed deposit so she decided to lodge a complaint online. While registering her complaint on the Union Bank grievance cell, she kept encountering an error.

Eventually, she mentioned her phone number online following which she received two calls. During the second call, she was asked to open a link sent to her WhatsApp number. Upon opening the link, the caller told her to download the app and register her complaint so that it could be referred to the bench. Chinderkar questioned the method by which she was being asked to download the app but the caller assured her it was the normal way of doing it.

“I downloaded an app which opened a form in which I filled out my internet banking login/password and bank user ID. Soon after I submitted the form, I got a message saying money has been debited from my account,” Chinderkar said in the FIR.

After she realised she was being cheated, Chinderkar immediately switched off her phone and used her husband’s mobile phone to call the Union Bank call centre to inform them about the fraud.