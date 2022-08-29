scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Mumbai: Bank driver flees to Bihar with Rs 17 lakh to pay off debts, arrested

The accused returned Rs 10 lakh and claimed that the rest of the money was used to pay off debts, according to the police.

Mephedrone, Drug peddlers , MD, PuneThe accused returned Rs 10 lakh and claimed that the rest of the money was used to pay off debts, according to the police.(Representational)

The Mumbai crime branch arrested last week from Bihar a 46-year-old driver associated with a bank who had allegedly fled with Rs 17 lakh. The accused, Naresh Yadav, was responsible for cash collection duty with a private bank in south Mumbai, the police said.

He returned Rs 10 lakh and claimed that the rest of the money was used to pay off debts, according to the police. The police said soon after the incident on August 18, the vehicle that the accused used to flee was found in south Mumbai.

On-duty manager Jitendra Singh told the police that when they went to collect money from a client’s office, Yadav fled with the car. Singh alerted the bank which then approached the Marine Drive police station where a first information report (FIR) was registered and the crime branch was asked to investigate the case.

More from Mumbai

He was produced before a local court on Sunday and remanded in police custody.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:28:23 pm
Next Story

Daily wagers registered biggest rise in deaths by suicide in 2021: NCRB data

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Row over Kannada textbook claim that Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul

Row over Kannada textbook claim that Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul

Reliance AGM: Plans to rollout 5G services by Diwali, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance AGM: Plans to rollout 5G services by Diwali, says Mukesh Ambani

Test director gives go-ahead for fuelling upper stage
NASA's Artemis 1

Test director gives go-ahead for fuelling upper stage

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement