Mumbai: Bank driver flees to Bihar with Rs 17 lakh to pay off debts, arrested

The Mumbai crime branch arrested last week from Bihar a 46-year-old driver associated with a bank who had allegedly fled with Rs 17 lakh. The accused, Naresh Yadav, was responsible for cash collection duty with a private bank in south Mumbai, the police said.

He returned Rs 10 lakh and claimed that the rest of the money was used to pay off debts, according to the police. The police said soon after the incident on August 18, the vehicle that the accused used to flee was found in south Mumbai.

On-duty manager Jitendra Singh told the police that when they went to collect money from a client’s office, Yadav fled with the car. Singh alerted the bank which then approached the Marine Drive police station where a first information report (FIR) was registered and the crime branch was asked to investigate the case.

He was produced before a local court on Sunday and remanded in police custody.