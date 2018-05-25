Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Mumbai: Bank CEO loses Rs 2 lakh in credit card fraud

Police said the executive immediately notified his bank of the fraudulent transaction, blocked his card and had his office lodge a complaint with the police.

Written by Srinath Rao | Mumbai | Published: May 25, 2018 3:16:40 am
Police said the fraud took place on Tuesday when the 49-year-old executive was in his hotel room. Police said the fraud took place on Tuesday when the 49-year-old executive was in his hotel room.
Top News

The CEO of a leading multinational bank lost Rs 2 lakh in a credit card fraud earlier this week.

A foreign national, the executive has been heading the India operations of the bank — which is headquartered in BKC — for nearly three years. Police said the fraud took place on Tuesday when the 49-year-old executive was in his hotel room.

According to police, even as the CEO had his credit card with him, he received a text message for a transaction of Rs 2 lakh towards purchase of medicines from a pharmacy.

Police said the executive immediately notified his bank of the fraudulent transaction, blocked his card and had his office lodge a complaint with the police.

srinath.rao@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now