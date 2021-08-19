Mumbai: Bank accountant tries to sell old cupboard online, loses Rs 1.04 lakh

A 29-year-old accountant who works for a private bank was recently duped of Rs 1.04 lakh by a cyber-fraudster who tricked her into transferring the money online on the pretext of sending her an advance payment for buying her old cupboard. The fraudster got her phone number from OLX, an online marketplace, where she had given an advertisement to sell her old furniture.

The complainant last week approached the Kharghar police station in Navi Mumbai and lodged an FIR. She told them that she wanted to sell her furniture and gave an advertisement for it earlier this month.

On August 3 the cyber-fraudster called her and the woman saw his name on Truecaller app as one Anshul Kumar. The fraudster told the complainant that he wants to buy the cupboard and asked her to send her WhatsApp number and photos of the furniture.

He then expressed interest in buying the furniture and at the pretext of sending her an advance payment sent her several e-wallet links and asked her to click on them. The woman claimed as soon as she clicked on those links, she lost a total of Rs 1.04 lakh in ten transactions. On receiving multiple messages from her bank she realized she had been duped.