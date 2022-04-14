Mumbai police foils robbery attempt in Bandra, four arrested

The police early on Wednesday arrested four dacoits who were trying to break into a locked bungalow in Bandra (West) and recovered materials used for committing the crime.

According to the police, all the accused have prior criminal records, including one with 16 cases against him, including a murder case.

During night patrol, assistant police inspector Avinash Nadvinkerry from the Bandra police station received a tip-off that some dacoits would try to break into a bungalow on St. Rogue Road. A trap was laid.

The police noticed five men arrive in an Omni car and a bike. The team swooped in, and managed to arrest four of them while the last sped away on the bike.

“We recovered a chopper knife, two cutters and a screwdriver from the accused,” said Rajesh Devre, senior inspector of the Bandra police station.

Sagar Nikam, police inspector from Bandra police station said, “We are finding out if the accused have committed any other crimes in Mumbai.”

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 399 (Making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (Assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code, and 4 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act for carrying weapons without a license.

One of the accused, Abdulla Usman Sayyed, 30, a resident of Shastri Nagar slum pocket in Bandra (west) has 16 cases against him, including murder, burglary and theft in south and central Mumbai since 2010.

His aide, Noor Badshah Shaikh, 56, from Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, has four cases of theft, rioting and assault against him.

The third accused, Vijay Chavan, 50, from Mankhurd has two cases of theft and burglary.

The last accused, Yusuf Shaikh, 27, from Dongri is booked in a burglary case.

Due to the summer holiday season, there are more instances of burglaries taking place in Mumbai, according to the police. The public has been requested to inform their local police stations of the dates they are going on holidays, following which night patrolling will be intensified in the areas.