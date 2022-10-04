Mumbai: Roads to be closed in BKC Wednesday for Maharashtra CM Shinde’s Dussehra Melava function

The Mumbai Traffic police said the roads will be closed in Bandra (east) Wednesday due to the Dussehra Melava function organised at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) which will be addressed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

As the function will attract a large number of people to the city from across Maharashtra, the traffic is being streamlined to avoid inconvenience to them. The traffic restrictions will be in place on Wednesday from 9 am till 12 am on Thursday.

The roads will be closed for vehicular traffic except vehicles carrying people for Dussehra Melava.

“There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming from the Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link through BKC Family Court towards Kurla. There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road through BKC Income Tax junction towards Kurla. There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla. There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming through Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western express highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link. There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming through Eastern Express Highway via Chunabhatti in BKC premises by using BKC connector southbound,” as per an order issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (HQ and Central).

The traffic police have also provided alternate routes for motorists.

The alternate routes as per the notification are: “Vehicles from the Western Express Highway, Worli Sea link through BKC premises towards Kurla shall take U turn from Family Court junction- Left turn from MMRDA Junction and shall proceed through T Junction towards Kurla. Vehicles proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income tax junction shall proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction- through Kalanagar Junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla. Vehicles proceeding towards Kurla through BKC Premises shall take U turn from Valimiki Nagar and shall proceed through Government colony- Kalanagar Junction Dharavi T junction towards Kurla. Vehicles from Razzak and Surve Junction through BKC premises towards western express highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link shall proceed through CST Road, University Main gate, Ambedkar Junction- right turn Hansbhugra Junction and shall proceed towards their destination. Vehicles proceeding through Eastern express highway from Chunabhatti towards BKC shall take a right turn at Sion circle and through T junction – Kalanagar junction proceed to their destination.”