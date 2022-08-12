Mumbai: Firing in Bandra over ‘business rivalry’

A firing incident took place outside a shopping centre in Bandra (west) Thursday night over an alleged business rivalry, said the police. No one was injured in the incident and the suspects were detained for questioning, they added.

The incident took place around 7.26 pm outside Gazebo shopping centre on the link road in Bandra (west), the police said. Three men came on a bike and fired bullets in the air and on the board of Gazebo shopping centre and sped away from the spot, the police added.

The police said the accused dropped a threat letter outside the shop before fleeing. The Khar police investigating the case said the firing is suspected to be over a business rivalry based on the letter found from the spot. The police said they were yet to ascertain if it was real firing or a toy gun was used to threaten the shopkeeper.