Mumbai: Auto-rickshaw driver decapitated in hit-and-run case at Bandra

In a case of hit-and-run, a 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed and a woman passenger travelling in his vehicle was injured after a heavy vehicle hit the three-wheeler near Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai’s Bandra (West) on Tuesday night, the police said.

The incident took place around 10.15 pm in the Bandra Reclamation tunnel towards the sea link. When a police team reached the spot, they saw the autorickshaw on the footpath badly damaged on the right side. They spotted the driver lying on the road leading to Lilavati Hospital. His head was found four feet away from his body, the police said.

After asking local residents, the police learned that a heavy vehicle hit the autorickshaw and fled from the spot. The injured woman got into another autorickshaw and left the spot.

The police found an identity card from the deceased and he was identified as 30-year-old Papukumar Saav. An FIR has been registered by a police officer at the Bandra police station against the unknown vehicle under Sections 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act for causing death due to rash and negligent driving and escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victims or reporting to police.

The Bandra police are checking CCTV cameras in the vicinity to get leads in the case to identify the vehicle involved in the accident. The police have sent the driver’s body to a postmortem centre and informed his relatives.