Mumbai: Bail plea of I-T officer booked for rape rejected

A special court has rejected the bail plea of the deputy commissioner of Income Tax booked for allegedly raping his 14-year-old domestic help last year. The court relied on a letter cited by the accused, which he claimed to have submitted to the Gamdevi police a day after the alleged incident, stating that he may be falsely implicated in a case.

Calling it an “aggravated” offence, Special Judge MA Baraliya, said, “The letter of accused, dated 11.02.2017, itself shows that accused was knowing his involvement in such a heinous crime of molesting the minor girl, who was his housemaid. In fact, accused being such an officer of such a rank, and prosecutrix,(victim) as maid servant was residing at his home, was the custodian of the said minor victim girl, where minor girl was supposed to stay in full security,and protection.”

According to the prosecution, on February 10, 2017, when the wife of the accused was not at home, he forcibly gave the victim a gold chain and told her not to reveal about it to his wife.

The prosecution said he then tried to molest her. When she resisted, he threatened to upload her nude photographs he had earlier captured. He sexually abused her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The incident came to light when the victim went to her native place and told her mother about it.

In May, the accused allegedly threatened the victim’s mother too, who then approached the police. An offence of rape, criminal intimidation and other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered at Gamdevi police station.

While arguing for the bail, the accused had claimed his wife engaged the victim to work at their home in Mumbai.

He had claimed that his wife had falsely implicated him in a case as there is a family dispute pending between them. He further claimed that his wife was the daughter of a politician from Rajasthan and she was misusing the victim to file the case against him, with the aid of her family.

He claimed that on the day of the incident, he had filed a non-cognizable offence with the police alleging a quarrel between him and his wife.

He further said that there was delay in filing the FIR of over 1.5 years. He claimed that the victim had already shifted to her native place.

He also submitted that as a senior IT officer, he had collected taxes more than the target given to him, including the crores of revenue collected by him during demonetisation.

“Since accused himself reveals about the incident on very next date of it and he was knowing very well that matter is likely to be reported to the police station, appears to have started making defences, approaching police stations, prime minister, etc. The accused is a known person, holding post of high rank, required poor victims and parents to think over, to lodge report, as reputation, future of such victims is likely to have an adverse effect,” the court said.

The accused, who was arrested on September 5, this year, also claimed that the medical report did not support the prosecution case.

The prosecution had opposed the bail plea, justifying the delay in filing the FIR stating that the victim and her mother were under tremendous pressure to lodge the report against him.

