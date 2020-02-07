Mumbai Bagh: Photo journalist ‘manhandled’ by cops

Ashish Raje at Mumbai Bagh in Nagpada on Thursday. Express Photo Ashish Raje at Mumbai Bagh in Nagpada on Thursday. Express Photo

THE NAGPADA police on Thursday manhandled freelance photo journalist Ashish Raje while he was attempting to take photographs of women protesting at Nagpada against CAA and NRC. Raje, also the joint secretary of the Mumbai Press Club, had reached Nagpada in the afternoon where over 500 women are sitting on a protest on a street near Arabia Hotel — now famously referred to as Mumbai Bagh.

As Raje entered from the rear end of the street, he was asked to produce identity proof by the police, said sources. The police have been maintaining a list of all those joining the protest since it began on January 26. As Raje asked the police to wait and was trying to a click few pictures, two constables allegedly started to manhandle him and pushed him out of the barricaded lane.

Several other journalists and photographers present at the protest site shot photos and videos of the incident, which shows two constables pushing Raje who is holding a camera. Senior Inspector Shalini Sharma, who was present at the spot, rushed there immediately.

Additional CP Nlesh Prabhu said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter. Home Minister Ail Deshmukh later tweeted, “This is an appalling act and I will personally look into the inquiry of this matter. Strict disciplinary action shall be taken against those involved.”

