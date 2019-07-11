Mumbai baby selling racket: 30-year-old woman from Kalyan held, 11 arrests so far

THE MUMBAI police, which is investigating the baby selling racket, has found that the three persons recently arrested from Delhi became a part of the nexus as they were allegedly looking to get a child through surrogacy.

On Wednesday, police arrested another person, a Kalyan-based woman, who became the 11th arrest in the case. According to police, some who are involved in the racket were earlier surrogate mothers before they started operating within the racket.

Police said they found links between the racket and surrogacy networks.

An officer said accused Neha Gupta, who was arrested from Delhi, did not have a child and was looking to get one through surrogacy.

It was while looking for a woman who would be willing to be a surrogate that she was introduced to Mumbai-based Bhagyashree Koli, another arrested accused in the case, police said. “Koli told her that she could arrange for a child without the surrogacy process. However, in the meantime, Gupta had her own child,” an officer said.

Later, Gupta contacted Koli again when her brother Rahul Gupta and cousin Abhinav Agarwal also wanted children. “The duo paid between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh each for a child. This was around two years back,” the officer said.

An officer said on Wednesday, they arrested 30-year-old Reshma Chugnani from Kalyan who had arranged for one of the children sold to the Delhi-based accused.

On July 1, police had arrested six persons in connection with the racket. A majority of the women had earlier worked as surrogates or as nurses.