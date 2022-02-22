Mumbai: Ayurveda practitioner gets patent for innovation in fistula treatment

An Ayurvedic surgeon in Mumbai has received a patent from the Intellectual Property of India (IPI) for his innovation that will be useful in an ayurvedic para surgical treatment for anal fistula.

Dr Amar Dwivedi, the head of the surgery department at School of Ayurveda, DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai, said it took nearly a year to develop the ‘Ksharsutra carrier cum application device’ for Ksharsutra therapy. An anal fistula is an infected tunnel that develops between the skin and the muscular opening at the end of the anus.

In 2012, Dwivedi applied for the patent – an exclusive right granted for an invention by the IPI. Dwivedi said that Ksharsutra is a medicated thread coated with herbal alkaline drugs which possess both cutting and healing properties like Seton. It is being effectively practised to treat various anorectal conditions such as fistula and pilonidal sinuses by Ayurveda surgeons, he said.

“However, it is not yet an established therapy and not accepted by modern surgeons due to the lack of standardisation and fear of complications. Aiming to overcome all the present limitations of the therapy like its sterilisation, and to make the procedure user-friendly, I developed the device,” he said.

The device is a sterile, flexible, disposable tube made of high-density polyethylene material. “The device works both as a ksharsutra carrier (storage) and applicator (drug delivery) in the fistulous tract,” he said.