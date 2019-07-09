Mumbai: Autorickshaw unions call off strike

After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ intervention, the strike called by autorickshaw unions from Tuesday was called off late Monday evening.

The unions have raised a host of demands that, they claim, have been pending since 2017.

“We have full faith in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is personally meeting union representatives in the presence of Transport Minister Diwakar Raote to solve the issues. Taking commuters’ problems into account, our union has decided not to go on strike,” said Mumbai Autorickshaw Taximen’s Union president Shashank Rao.

The drivers are demanding a Rs 4 hike in base fare from the current Rs 18-22. “The drivers want a fare hike according to Hakim Committee formula,” Rao said.

Other than fare hike, the drivers have demanded implementation of various schemes such as pension and medical benefits under the welfare board and a crackdown on illegal autorickshaws, taxis and buses plying in the city.

Earlier, the fares for autorickshaws and taxis were fixed according to the report given by a one-man committee of former bureaucrat P M A Hakim that the former Congress-NCP government had accepted in 2012. Among other recommendations, the report called for a review of fares on May 1 every year.

Unions like Swabhiman Sangathana and Maharashtra Kamgar Sangh have extended their support to the strike. The unions have also sought a freeze on issuance of auto permits.

As per traffic police data, nearly 20 lakh people commute by autorickshaws daily in the city.