Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver ‘stabs wife to death, attacks daughter’

Police booked a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly murdering his wife and stabbing his 24-year-old daughter late on Thursday. Police said he stabbed his wife with a chopping knife after he found out that his name was missing from the invitation card of his daughter’s wedding.

According to Kalyan police, the accused, identified as Mohan Mahajan, is on the run.

His daughter, who suffered severe injuries, is hospitalised and under observation, police said.

“Mahajan lived with his family in Thankarpada till a couple of years ago. He abandoned his family and started living elsewhere,” said an investigating officer.

Police said on Thursday, Mahajan came home to discuss the upcoming marriage of his daughter. “He had a fight with his wife Manisha over his name missing from the invitation card. When his wife protested, he rushed to the kitchen and brought out a chopper. He stabbed her multiple times and even attacked his daughter, who tried stopping him,” the officer said.

Mahajan fled the spot immediately while the neighbours rushed the two women to hospital. “Manisha was declared brought dead, but their daughter was alive,” the officer said. Police have booked Mahajan under sections of murder and attempt to murder. “We have formed teams to find him and arrest him. He will be arrested soon,” a senior officer said.